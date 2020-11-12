Cordele Police Department reports

On October 28, 2020, Cordele Police responded to 205 E 15th Ave. in reference to a Criminal Trespass at Habitat for Humanity. Complainant, Melissa Langford said that a white male came to the business on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in a blue sports utility vehicle (SUV). Melissa said the suspect proceeded to go through the dumpster on the east side or the business in an attempt to took for items. Melissa stated the subject proceeded to drive from the scene running over a white pipe sticking out of the ground. The police was also provided with a copy of the security footage from the camera system outside of the business. The video footage captures a white male (identified as Tommy Daniels), going through the dumpster then getting into an SUV, driving away striking the water pipe.

On Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, at 1221 hrs. Cordele Police responded to 411 E 7th Ave in reference to a trespasser. Upon arrival, Johnnie Walker stated that Nicole Irish was at the residence and needed to leave. Irish who stated she came to visit her grandmother, Ms. Fussett. But Walker said that Irish has been trespassed from the property before. Ms. Fussett who stated she does not want Irish on the property anymore. I provided Walker with this Incident number and advised Irish advised to leave and not return

On 10/29/2020 Cordele Police responded to 2319 Sheppard Dr. In reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle. Upon arrival contact was made with Loretta Brown. Loretta stated that her son (Membrish Brown) had taken her 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe without her permission, I located the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at the Legion on the corner of 17th Ava and 10th St. Contact was then made with Membrish, who after running him through GCIC came back to have an outstanding warrant through the Crisp County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violation. The 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was returned to Loretta at her residence. Loretta did not want to press charges on Membrtsh and she just wanted her Tahoe back. Based upon this Investigation and Information obtained, Membrish Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Crisp County Jail.

On 11/1/2020 a Cordele patrolman responded to 308 W 15th Ave in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, he able to make contact with April Cooper and Franco Brown. Brown advised that Cooper showed up at his residence without permission and would not leave. Brown stated that during the argument Cooper snatched his necklace from around his neck then left, but soon after arrived back at the residence. Brown reported that Cooper jumped into his vehicle as he was about to leave and advised him that he was going to spend time with her today. Cooper then grabbed a Taser and attempted to taste Brown, however, the Taser would not come on. Brown admitted that he struck Cooper In the face and head area, and he also put her in a headlock. At this point, Cooper bit Brown on the thigh area leaving teeth marks as well as bruising. Cooper confirmed the story and advised that the two had been together the night before, and she was coming to his house to talk about some problems they were having in their relationship. Cooper advised that she was being petty when she shouted have Just left after being asked to do so. Cooper and Brown were both charged with Disorderly Conduct (City) and released.

On November 1, 2020, I, Cordele Police conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Mercury Sable with GA tag #RVX5353 for defective equipment. I activated my blue lights and siren in the area of 9th Ave and Joe Wright Drive to conduct this traffic stop. The driver pulled over on the side of the road and I made contact with the driver. I advised him the reason that he had been stopped was for the brake light in the rear window not working. I requested his driver’s license and Insurance at that time. He provided me his driver’s license but could not provide am Insurance card. I was able to identify the driver as Ronny Peacock from looking at his drivers’ license.

The dispatcher advised that Peacock had an active warrant out for aggravated assault (#190580). Peacock was escorted out of the vehicle and placed under arrest.

I transported Peacock to the Crisp County Jail and when I arrived I was told that Peacock was going to be medically cleared before he would be accepted. Peacock had not made any complaints of needed medical treatment and the jail staff had not even talked to him at that time. I transported Peacock to Crisp Regional Hospital at 1:10 pm where he was cleared by the medical staff to be accepted into the Jail.

Peacock was not taken to the Police department for booking. The arrest and booking report was completed on my laptop and printed in my patrol vehicle.

Peacock was transported back to the jail at 3:35 pm and turned over to the jail staff.

Peacock was given a citation for the defective equipment and released on summons to appear in court.

On November 4th, 2010 Cordele Police met with Deanna Rainey at the Police Department. Rainey was inquiring about getting a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Tony Tai. She stated that she and Tai had lived together for the past ten months, and at times, he looses his temper and breaks things around the house. She said there has been times he pushes her as well. She stated that none of these incidents had been reported in the past. She enquired about removing Tai from the apartment lease, because he has now moved out, and she doesn’t want him to return. I referred her to the Magistrate Court to help her figure that out. I also advised her to speak to her landlord about changing the locks, due to him still having a key. I advised her that due to her having no previous report and nothing actively occurring, it might be difficult to achieve a restraining order. I told her I would document the conversation and if she gets him removed from the lease, and he returns, we can then trespass him at that time.