Hellyn L. Jordan of Ashburn passed away October 31, 2020, at the age of 90. Dedicated teacher, talented musician, artist, and committed Christian, Hellyn was loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She is fondly remembered by so many involved as youth in P.S.and Co., Outreach, choirs, piano students, musical extravaganzas by the middle school and literary coach for Turner Co. schools. Later in life she retired from the Ben Hill Co. middle school as the energetic Social Studies teacher. She was the recipient of many awards in her lifetime such as the Golden Deeds Award for community service from the Turner Co. Exchange Club in 1989. She was also a published author.

Hellyn was a child prodigy and played the piano on the Fox Theater stage when she as 4 years old but tragically lost both parents at the age of 10, Oliver S. and Nellie Bennett Lackey. She was also preceded in death by her dear husband, John D. Jordan, sisters Dorothy Simmons of Orlando and Mary Nell Camp of Atlanta, and brother Steve Lackley of Dunwoody. She is survived by her sister Margaret (Maurice) Hensley, son Mark (Marsha) Jordan, daughter Kathleen (Larry) Fountain, granddaughter Keri (Joey) Prueitt, grandson Jake (Olivia) Fountain, great grandchildren Jordan, Alexis, Sarah, and Ashlynn, and one great-great grandchild Millie.

A very unconventional memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please make donations in her honor to the Ashburn First United Methodist Church or Pruitt Health Hospice, Cordele.

