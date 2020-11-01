Sheriff’s Deputy Dies from Coronavirus

CRISP COUNTY- November 1, 2020

With deep regret, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of active duty Sheriff’s Deputy, Corporal Avery Hillman. Corporal Hillman died from COVID-19 related complications Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Georgia. Corporal Hillman contracted COVID-19 while on duty at Crisp Regional Hospital. Corporal Hillman was assigned to the Hospital Division.

Corporal Avery Hillman, 50, was a 30-year veteran of Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. He started his career in 1990 as a Detention Officer. Five years later, he completed the basic mandate training and became GA POST certified. Corporal Hillman has served in multiple divisions, including Detention, Courts & Civil, Patrol, and Hospital Security. Corporal Hillman also has served his country as a member of the National Guard.

“On behalf of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Corporal Avery Hillman. Corporal Hillman served this community for over 30 years, and we will never forget his sacrifice. I want to thank the entire medical team involved in his care. This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make every day. I am indebted to the first responders who continue to put themselves at risk to serve our community,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Please join us in our continuing prayers and thoughts of support, while Corporal Hillman’s family works through this challenging time. We will release information regarding the funeral, procession, and donations once arrangements are made.