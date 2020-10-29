Jeanette Vaughn Baxter, 82 of Hawkinsville, passed away October 28, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Americus. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Jeanette was born in Schley County and was the daughter of the late Riley Joe Johnson and Hattie Sorrell Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, DelmaVaughn and Rev. Bill Baxter and several siblings. She was a homemaker and a retired seamstress. For many years, she and her husband Bill Baxter owned and operated The Bargain Barn in downtown Cordele. She was a member of Oaks Community Church in Pineview and an avid reader. She loved all the outdoors, working in her flowers, her yards, vegetable gardening and watching and taking care of her birds. Jeanette is survived by two children and their spouses, Delma Lamar and Vickie Vaughn of Hawkinsville and Kadra and Dick Eason of Cordele; two step-children, Bob Baxter and his wife, Linda, and Pat Allen; a brother, George Johnson of Americus; three grandchildren, Cole Eason and his wife, Lacey, Tabitha Walderman and her husband, Jeremy and Nicholas Leger and his wife, Evangelynn; five great-grandchildren, Rowdy and Rook Eason, Bryson and Bella Faulk and Sawyer Walderman; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com