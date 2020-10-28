Two Shot in Cordele

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Cordele Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place at around 12:50pm on Tuesday afternoon, October 27th.

Officers of the Cordele Police Department responded to calls for service of a shooting in the area of the 200 block of South 12th Street. During the initial on-scene investigation, officers found two male victims of gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Crisp Regional Hospital by Emergency Medical Services and are being treated for their wounds.

Both males are 21 years old and are Cordele residents. They are identified as Tyrese McCloud and Andaveious Walker.

Chief Lewis Green said, “We are saddened by the unnecessary violence found in this incident and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Cordele Police Detectives or GBI. I want to thank Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in responding to this incident alongside my officers.”

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229.931.2439 or the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921