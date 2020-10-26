Rodney O. Allen, age 75, of 870 Franklin Road, Vienna, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his residence.

Rodney was born in Hawkinsville to Christine J. “Tiny” Allen and the late Oscar L. Allen. He served his country with honor in the United States Air Force. Rodney dedicated his life to law enforcement. He served as a motorcycle officer with the Macon Police Department, was Chief of Police for the City of Unadilla, was a deputy sheriff with the Dooly County Sheriff’s Department and an investigator with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department. He loved motorcycles, guns, reading and studying history and genealogy. Rodney was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy B. Allen of Vienna; his sons, Derek Allen (Alicia) of Vienna and Scott Cason of Kentucky; his daughters, Lynn Cook of Vienna and Michelle Waldrip of Cordele; his mother, Christine J. “Tiny” Allen of Americus; his sister, Carol Allen (Ray) of Omaha, NE; his grandchildren, Taylor Allen, Dawson, Samuel Allen and David Duke.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael J. Allen.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Tuesday, October 27 in Vienna Church of God with Rev. Scott Hatten officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited and everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Interment will follow in Vienna City Cemetery.

The family will greet friends 1 – 2 PM Tuesday, October 27 in the fellowship hall of Vienna Church of God.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch, 5671 Highway 122, Hahira, Georgia 31632.

Friends may register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.