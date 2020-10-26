Jane Marie Schum of Arabi passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Tift Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020 at High Hill Baptist Church, 2099 High Hill Road, Ashburn, GA.

Born in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Henry S. Schum, III and Ruby Stegall Schum. Rev. Schum was one of the initial ministers of the Presbyterian Church of America. Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dillard and her sister, Mary Schum Cosby. She had been an x-ray technician and also an insurance adjuster in years past but spent the greatest part of her life in Arabi where she worked with her former husband Richard McGahee in the Arabi Hardware and Supply.

Jane was a talented musician and artist, and often gifted people with a piece of her handiwork such as the beautiful Christmas cards that were hand made and drawn by her. She was filled with energy and the sweet spirit of giving and that led to her being a loving and helpful neighbor. She will be missed by many as a caring and generous friend.

She is survived by her sister, Ruby Schum Craft and her husband, Ed Craft of Chattanooga, TN; her brother-in-law, Gary Cosby and his wife, Dianne of Signal Mountain, TN; and by nephews, Brian Cosby and his wife, Ashley and family of Signal Mountain, TN and Isaac Craft of Chattanooga, TN. She is also survived by family members in the Charlotte, NC area and by Jennie Salinas and her husband Guillermo, who are missionaries in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

Remembrances may be made to High Hill Baptist Church, c/o Shirley Kelley, 1383 Williford Road, Rebecca, GA 31783. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com