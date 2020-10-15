Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Awarded State Homeland Security Grant
CRISP COUNTY- October 15, 2020
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that we were selected to receive an $11,250.00 State Homeland Security Grant. This grant will allow us to build and enhance Crisp County’s Homeland Security capabilities.
“We are grateful to be selected for this grant. This funding will help provide resources that will be used to help ensure Crisp County remains a safe place for us to live and raise our families at no cost to our taxpayers,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.
You Might Like
High speed chase starts in Houston County ends in Dooly crash
By Neil B. McGahee Managing Editor A high-speed chase on Interstate Highway 75 south Wednesday morning ended when the... read more