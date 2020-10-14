Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Awards Grant To Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

Crisp County, Ga – The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce it has received a $54,178.00 Grant from the

Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). This grant was awarded based upon the partnership with The Governor’s

Office of Highway Safety in helping to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the State of Georgia.

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one

reason why we are awarding this grant,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “The target of

zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational

messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”

“We are grateful to be selected for this grant. This funding will help provide resources that will be used to help keep

Georgia roads safe at no cost to our taxpayers,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

As law enforcement partners in the Operation Zero Tolerance DUI and Click It Or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the Crisp

County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves

of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.

The grant will continue through September of 2021.

For more information on the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office award, contact Haley Wade at 229-276-2600. For more

information on GOHS and its highway safety programs visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.