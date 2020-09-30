Two Accidents Result in Three Fatalities

Cordele Police responded to two separate accidents that have resulted in three deaths.

On Friday, September 25th around 9:30 pm Cordele Police and Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 south that occurred near exit 101. Crisp County EMS, Crisp County Fire and Cordele Fire Departments also responded. Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident and two people were determined to be deceased at the accident scene. The victims are identified as Cordele residents, 25 year old Kurtavious Butts and 24 year old Winetta Hawkins. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Special Crash Reconstruction Team (SCRT) from Troop H responded and are working an investigation into what happened.

On Monday, September 28th around 11:00 pm Cordele Police and Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Joe Wright Drive near 27th Avenue. Crisp County EMS also responded. The pedestrian was determined to be deceased at the accident scene. The victim is identified as Cordele resident, 48 year old Brian Oliver. The GSP SCRT members from Troop H arrived and are working an investigation into what happened.

Chief Green states, “We are deeply saddened by these deaths and recognize these deadly accidents occurred at night when visibility is difficult. I ask that you be careful and ensure your being cautious on the roadways. If you saw something related to these two accidents, please call and provide us with those details.”

In both accidents, much information is still needed. Anyone with additional information pertaining to these two accidents are asked to contact the Troop H Communications Center at 229.386.3333 or the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921.