Single Vehicle Accident

CRISP COUNTY- September 30, 2020 On September 29, 2020, around 9:50 P.M., Crisp County E-911/Communications dispatched Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, and Crisp County EMS to an overturned vehicle. A 2003 Blue Dodge truck overturned while traveling northbound on GA HWY 300 around mile marker 4. The driver stated they swerved to miss a dear. After swerving, the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole, and the vehicle overturned into a field. Crisp County EMS transported five victims (two adults and three juveniles) with injuries to Crisp Regional Hospital.