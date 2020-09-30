Lovett makes a move to Adams Drug Store

A 25-year pharmacy veteran, Sherri Lovett, has taken her skills to Adams Drug Store, 408 E. 16 Avenue.

“We are proud to welcome Sherri to Adams,” said owner Jonathan Sinyard. “She has been a fixture in the Cordele community.”

A native Cordelian, Lovett graduated from Crisp County High School in 1981, then followed her father into the pharmacy profession, graduating from the University of Georgia pharmacy school in 1988.