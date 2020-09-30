A graveside service for Joe Frank Middlebrooks, age 94 of Warwick, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Warwick United Methodist Cemetery. The family will meet with friends immediately following the service. Joe passed away September 30, 2020 at his residence. Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late Joe Crawford and Eva Lou Hall Middlebrooks. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Young Middlebrooks; and siblings, Hugh Hall Middlebrooks, Grace M. Jones, Melba M. Moore and Myra M. Odom. Joe attended college at Georgia Southern in Statesboro where he played baseball and later went on to play semi-pro. An active member of Warwick United Methodist Church, he was a self-employed businessman, owning Warwick Peanut Company for almost 40 years. A huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, he was a dedicated and active member of Elks Lodge #417 in Albany and the Masonic Lodge in Warwick. Joe is survived by a son, Bobby Middlebrooks of Cordele; and a grandson, Drew Middlebrooks of Warwick. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com