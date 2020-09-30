Dr. Norris Hall Retires as Clerk for Wilcox Board of Commissioners

by Lucas C. Allison,

Dispatch Correspondent

The Wilcox Board of Commissioners announced the retirement of the Reverend Doctor Norris Hall as Clerk for the Board effective September 30, 2020. Dr. Hall has served in the capacity of Clerk and Assistant Clerk for 33 years. Dr. Hall is an Ordained Minister and is Pastor of New Piney Grove Baptist Church in Eastman. She took the Oath and was sworn in as Chaplain for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on April 26, 2020. She served as part-time Chaplain for the Women’s State Prison in Milan, GA for five years and for seven years for the men’s prison when it was converted over. Dr. Hall has also served the county working for the Wilcox Board of Education and she served fourteen years as Assistant Administrator of Abbeville Nursing Home. Dr. Hall stated it has been an honor and pleasure to the citizens of Wilcox County and the Board for so many years serving with numerous county commissioners. She thanks the board for all their support though the years. She says she intends to enjoy her retirement and go fishing which she loves to do. There will be a small reception at the Commissioners office Wednesday September 30th for Dr. Hall.