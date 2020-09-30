Crisp County Fire Department teaches kids about fire safety in the kitchen

Crisp County firefighter Shawn McNulty fits Crisp Academy third grader Brynlee Gravitt with a fireman’s hat as Chief Michael Postell looks on. The fire department visited the school to teach fire safety in the kitchen as a preview to Fire Prevention week, October 4-10. “You teach these kids about fire safety in the kitchen and they will pass it down to their parents,” said Assistant Chief Russell Ayotte. The program is provided to all pre-K through third grades and is sponsored by State Farm Insurance.