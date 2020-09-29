Tennessee Homicide Suspect Arrested
Thomas Mack Arnold, a 38-year-old male, was arrested around 4:00 A.M. September 28, 2020, without incident at mile marker 84 on GA 401/I75. Thomas Mack Arnold is wanted for homicide from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. On September 28, 2020, around 3:40 A.M., Crisp County E-911 Communications issued a BOLO for a 1997 Green Mercury Grand Marquis occupied by Thomas Mack Arnold; a suspect wanted for homicide. At approximately 3:50 A.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sergeant Duckworth, saw a car matching the lookout description traveling southbound on GA 401/I75. Sergeant Duckworth verified the tag number and followed the vehicle from mile marker 99 to mile marker 84 while waiting on back up. Sergeant Duckworth initiated a traffic stop. With the assistance of the Ashburn Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and Cordele Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Crisp Sheriff’s Department offers remote visitation
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office now offers remote visitation. We are using HomeWAV, a fully digital, 1080p, hi-tech, video visitation technology.... read more