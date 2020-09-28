A graveside service for Thelma Ann Faircloth of Macon will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service Tuesday from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested . Thelma passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her children, Toby Manning Faircloth and Lori Mechelle Faircloth and her siblings, Buford Kennedy, Rupert Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Lessie Nadrich and Lola Singletary. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Eugene Kennedy and Matilda Massey Kennedy. Thelma worked as a Security Guard for Brown and Williams and was a member of the Baptist faith. She loved to dance and was a happy person with a beautiful smile for all that she met. Thelma is survived by her husband, Roy Shaw of Macon; a brother, Rayford Kennedy of Fitzgerald; a sister, Carolyn Meadows of Cordele; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com