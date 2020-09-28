Angela Gail Wade, 43 of Cordele, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services and burial was followed in Arabi Cemetery. The family will received friends prior to the service Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. In accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of Gail H. Herrington and the late Eddie Wade. Angela was employed in the out-patients department of Crisp Regional Hospital and she was known for her smile and sweet personality. Her job was special to her because of her interaction with the patients and her fellow employees. More than anything else, Angela loved her family, especially her grandson, Dreyton. Angela is survived by two children, a son, Cameron Buffington and a daughter, Candace Buffington of Cordele; her mother and step-father, Gail H. Herrington and Wesley Herrington, both of Cordele; her precious grandson, Dreyton Buffington of Cordele; a brother, Dillon Wade; a step-brother and his wife, Wesley, Jr. and Laurie Herrington of Vienna; and a step-sister and her husband, Tonya and Ray Reid of Americus. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com