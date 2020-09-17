Projected crest for the Flint River

UPDATE

Press release from Steve Rentfrow, Crisp County Power Commission

The Southeast River Forecast Center made a large revision downward in their forecast of river flows in the Flint River. The previous forecast was for a peak flow of 55,000 cfs on Monday. The revised forecast just released calls for a peak flow of 20.1 ft (40,000 cfs).

We currently have 5 ½ gates open and are 2.6 feet below normal full pool.

We plan to maintain that lake level through today, monitor the forecast and revisit the lake level issue tonight or tomorrow morning.

The most recent revision was large and we want to make sure there isn’t a revision upwards.

To maintain lake level at its present level we’ll be closing some of the gates and reducing outflow considerably.

I foresee no problems on the lake.