Wayne “Sport” White
A memorial service for Wayne ‘Sport’ White, 50 of Vienna, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Wayne passed away August 22, 2020. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.
