Lois Jeanette Avritt, 74, of Cordele died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Ocilla, Ga. at PruittHealth-Ocilla. Services for the family will be private and held in the chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. The family suggests for those that desire to make contributions to make them to their favorite charity.

Mrs. Avritt was born in Albany, Ga. to Minnie Lou McManus Jones and Willie W. Jones. She is the widow of Bobby J. Avritt. She is also preceded in death by her children: Donna Jean Rogers and Donald Cox, and her brother, Waymon Jones. She was a retired daycare provider for Cordele First Methodist Church. She was a great seamstress and an avid fan of Elvis Presley. She was a Baptist.

She is survived by her children: Beverly (Wesley) Mathis and James Cox of Eugene, Ore.; her siblings: Edgar (Joanne) Jones and Robert Jones all of Columbus, and Billy (Deena) Jones of Camilla, Martha (Jack) Davis of Albany, Pat Redke of Floresville, Tex,, and Faye Grote of North Point, Fla.; her grandchildren: Carlie Mathis, Brice (Tamala) Mathis, and Haley Cox; and her great-grandchildren: Harper Mathis and Bailey Mathis.

