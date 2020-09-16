Hauesler named September’s first responder

Crisp County Fire Rescue would like to present Captain John Hauesler as the September 2020 First Responder of the Month. Captain Hauesler came to work with CCFR in 1985. In that 35 years Captain Hauesler has obtained such certifications as Firefighter II, EMT, Rescue Systems, Hazardous Materials Technician, Technical Rope Rescue, High Angle

Rope Rescue, and Numerous FEMA National Incident Management Systems ICS classes just to name a few. Captain Hauesler oversees the operation of “A” shift while providing fire suppression, rescue operations, medical call response, and response to any hazardous emergencies that may arise. Captain Hauesler deployed to two Georgia wildfires to assistcrews with extinguishment: the West Mims Wildfire of2017 and the South Georgia Wildfire of 2007. Captain Hauesler goes above and beyond the call of duty whether he is providing exceptional service to our citizens, helping to complete a department project, or providing leadership to his crew and it is for this reason CCFR presents Captain John Hauesler as the September 2020 First Responder of the Month.