Funeral services for Marvin D. Childers of Cordele will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services.The interment will follow in Zion Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Marvin, 90, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Crisp County, he was the son of the late Dovey Childers and Mattie Lee Bennett Childers. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 66 years, Mary Johnson Childers, and sisters, Margie Stansberry, Hazel Griffin and Vertie Lee Ruff. Marvin was a retired truck driver with Service Supply of Cordele and was an active member of Hatley Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, and feeding and watching the deer. His furbaby, Gretchen held a special place in his heart along with T.J. whom he had lost recently. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marvin is survived by his children, Dennis Childers and his wife, Amy, Donna Rentfrow and her husband, Steve, Dale Childers and his wife, Julie, and Deanne Stone, all of Cordele; eight grandchildren, Heather Lakey and her friend, Cesar Tejeda, Lance Childers and his wife, Jessica, Amber Hunt and her husband, Jeffrey, Brandon Rentfrow, Katie Childers and her friend, Joey Stone, Kelly Childers, Kristi Childers, Casey Owens and his wife, Dale, and Kaylee Collins; and eight great-grandchildren, Blaine Lakey, Brycen Lakey, Bentley Satcher, Brayten Scdoris, Coleman Childers, Henry Hunt, Curtis Owens and Casen Owens; a sister and a sister-in-law, Lavada Knowles and Betty Johnson. Memorials to Hatley Baptist Church, 979 South Williford Crossing Road, Cordele, GA 31015 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.