Death at Vienna Tyson plant
A 58-year-old man was killed Thursday in an industrial
accident at the Tyson Foods processing plant in Vienna.
Dooly County Coroner James Hudson declined to provide
the man’s name but did say the accident occurred during
maintenance being performed on a loading dock.
Hudson said the body will be taken to the Georgia
Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy Friday.
Tyson issued a statement:
“We’re investigating the tragic death of a
maintenance team member at our Vienna poultry plant.
We have notified local authorities as well as OSHA, about
the accident but have no further details at this time.
. We’re deeply saddened by the accident and extend
our thoughts and prayers to the team members family,
friends and co-workers.
