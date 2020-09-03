Charles E. “Chuck” Seaton, Jr., 64, of Lee County, GA, died August 31, 2020, from injuries

sustained in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be held Saturday at 5:00 PM at the

family residence, 1190 Lovers Lane Road. Doug Hall will officiate.

Chuck was born on January 21, 1956, in Tuscaloosa, AL. He grew up in Stone Mountain, GA

and graduated from Clarkston High School. Chuck graduated from ABAC in Tifton, GA, moved

to Albany, GA in 1977, and had resided in Lee County since 2019. He had owned and operated

Specialty Outdoor Services since 1992. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of

Leesburg.

In addition to his undying love for his wife and his family, Chuck had a tremendous passion for

the outdoors. Chuck was very proud of his business that he started, which specializes in planting

pine trees and herbicide applications throughout South Georgia. His favorite hobbies were

hunting and shooting, and he made many great memories with friends and family doing both.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Lewis Seaton of Lee County, GA, his parents, Charles Evert

Seaton, Sr. and Nell Clark Seaton of Stone Mountain, GA, his siblings, Marsha (Keith) O’

Daniel of Alpharetta, GA, Susan (Bill) Fite of Panama City Beach, FL, Cathy Daniel and Carol

(Matt) Thompson all of Dawsonville, GA, David (Patti) Seaton of Snellville, GA, and his very

beloved riding companion, Flint.

Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Chuck to the Shepherd Center.

https://www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving (reference Chuck Seaton in notes).

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’

website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.