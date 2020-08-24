Funeral services for Pat Gibson Phillips Bowen were held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The Family received friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Rev. Bryan Bentley conducted the services; Michael English played ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and Nathan Fowler played ‘Thank You’ during the service. A graveside service followed at Lakeview Baptist Church Cemetery. Pat, 72, of Cobb, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. She was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late James Harold Gibson and Hildredge ‘Hilda’ Patrick Bradley. She worked for 23 years at Citizens Telephone as receptionist at both the Vienna and Leslie locations. She was a charter member of Lakeview Baptist Church and loved being involved with WMU and all the church activities. Pat loved all things Disney, and loved her pets; especially Izzy (who preceded her in death) and her dog, Gela and cat, Pepper, who survive her. More than anything else, she was in love with her family and being the one to take care of everyone and make sure they got where they needed to be. She was known to all her grandchildren as ‘Nanny Pat’ and to her great grandchildren as ‘G-Nanny.’

She is survived by her husband, Michael Bowen of Cobb; her two children, Brian (Linda) Phillips of Ashburn and Angela Phillips of Cobb; sister Debbie (Herron) Harvey of Weeki Wachee, FL, and brother-in-law, Ronnie Renew of Cordele; grandchildren, Skylar (Chip) Seigler of Newnan, Nathan Fowler of Cobb, Dacoda (Ashley) Phillips of Ashburn, Savana Phillips of Ashburn; great-grandchildren, Zachary Fowler of Cordele, Wyatt Dowdey of Americus, Hope Phillips of Ashburn; aunt, Bobbie Hicks of Cordele; several nieces and nephews; several close family, friends, and acquaintances; and special friend ‘Papa’ Ronnie Chapman. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Teresa Renew of Cordele. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com