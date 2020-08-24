Martha Jacqueline “Jacquie” Hall Teate, died August 13, 2020.

She was born July 23, 1934 to Marvis B. and Eva (Barfield) Hall in Cordele, Georgia. Jacquie grew up in Cordele and graduated from Cordele High School, then attended Georgia State College for Women. She married the love of her life, James Lamar Teate on December 26, 1953 in Cordele. From this union 3 children were born their daughter Cathy Teate Holton, and their two sons, John Michael and Stephen Gregory Teate. Jacquie was beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, Artist, and friend. She and her husband traveled widely and retired to Signal Mt, Tennessee in 1999 then to Paradise, Texas in 2015.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lamar Teate; and her daughter, Cathy Teate Holton.

She is survived by her sons, Michael and Stephen Teate; her grandchildren, Sam, Lauren, and Jordan Holton; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Family memorial will be held at a later date.