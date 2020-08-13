Larry Newton Lewis, 79, of Cordele, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at home. Services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Larry was born in Cordele, the son of the late G.C. “Snooks” Lewis, Jr. and Florence Elder Lewis. He worked for 36 years at Griffin Lumber Company as Vice President, Sales Manager, and Financial Manager. He served on the board of directors for Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity and as a Trustee on the Crisp County Library Board. In addition, he was a former member of the Cordele Lions Club and a former Deacon at First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda McMurrian Lewis; his two daughters Laurie (Kenneth) Tweedell of Winterville, GA and Lisa (Mike Gutierrez) Lewis of Cumming, GA; close family friends Mike and Kim Bertelson and their daughters Amber Deloach, Laura Bertelson and Brittany Bertelson; and many first cousins. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to F.D. Lawton and Reflections Hospice for their kindness and service. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations to Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity, Crisp County Library, and Reflections Hospice would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com